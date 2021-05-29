Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. 10,258,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,138. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

