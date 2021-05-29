Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $247.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.