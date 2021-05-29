Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.18. 118,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,098. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $197.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.