Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northwest Natural by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Northwest Natural by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 138,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

