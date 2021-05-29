Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $$24.37 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

