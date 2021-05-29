Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NRILY stock remained flat at $$32.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

