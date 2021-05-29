SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 213.8% in May

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the April 29th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,481. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

