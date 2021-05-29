$100.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report $100.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $136.90 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $411.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 69,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

