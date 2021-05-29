Royce & Associates LP Has $24.40 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,073 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 550,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 468,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,613,849 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGO stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

