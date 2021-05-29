Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS opened at $170.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

