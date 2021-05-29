Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 148,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.20 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

