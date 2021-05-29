Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,368 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $14.06 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

