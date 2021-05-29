Diversified Trust Co Purchases 287 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,300.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,276.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

