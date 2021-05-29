Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Critical Survey

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 36.02 -$9.10 million ($1.67) -26.25 Datadog $603.47 million 46.53 -$24.55 million N/A N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZoomInfo Technologies and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 Datadog 1 7 12 0 2.55

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $61.05, suggesting a potential upside of 39.29%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $108.35, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Datadog on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

