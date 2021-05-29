Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

