GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 8.36% of GP Strategies worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPX opened at $17.69 on Friday. GP Strategies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

