TOP (TOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00874041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.03 or 0.09187863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00090423 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

