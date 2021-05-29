Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.92.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.84. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

