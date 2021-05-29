Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $60.77 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $60.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00268356 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

