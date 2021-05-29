NFTLootBox 1-Day Volume Tops $234,486.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $803,165.51 and $234,486.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $35.54 or 0.00102522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00312048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00190845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00771706 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.