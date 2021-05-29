Royce & Associates LP Sells 42,219 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,219 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.75% of Diodes worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diodes by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,357 shares of company stock valued at $18,682,125. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.