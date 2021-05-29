Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

