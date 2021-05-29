Contrasting DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42%

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTF Tax-Free Income has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Horizon Technology Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.04 $6.36 million $1.18 13.97

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.15%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.