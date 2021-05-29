Royce & Associates LP Purchases 31,740 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $79.45 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

