Harbor Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Harbor Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

XAR stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $130.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40.

