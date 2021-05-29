Harbor Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $11,232,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $18,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $195.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $136.18 and a twelve month high of $197.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

