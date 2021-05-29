Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

