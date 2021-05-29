Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.
Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69.
In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
