Diversified Trust Co Has $530,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,558,000.

ESGU stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

