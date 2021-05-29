iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.