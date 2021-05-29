Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 280,529 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280,529 shares during the period. Net 1 UEPS Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEPS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 132,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,495. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

