Minter Network Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and $74,125.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00317153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00190918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,197,360,269 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,150,702 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.