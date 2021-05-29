DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

