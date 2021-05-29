Desire (DSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,960.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 28% against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $28,448.34 and approximately $26,960.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.70 or 0.06867327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.53 or 0.01883360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00487853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00184833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00769738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00477729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00459279 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

