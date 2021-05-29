First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the April 29th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000.

FTXO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

