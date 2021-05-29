FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FFBW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get FFBW alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.