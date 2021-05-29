Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the April 29th total of 197,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRSV stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Gores Holdings V has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRSV. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth about $2,600,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth about $9,125,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

