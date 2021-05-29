$545.42 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $545.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $541.07 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ TTMI remained flat at $$15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,149 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

