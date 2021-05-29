-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.39. 1,538,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

