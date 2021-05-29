Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post $103.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.50 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $397.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.85. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

