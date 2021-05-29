Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.