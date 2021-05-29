Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

ETN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.25. 1,539,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $6,611,243. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

