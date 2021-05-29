Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 533,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.