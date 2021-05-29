Condor Capital Management Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $711,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. 1,939,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.