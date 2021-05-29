Condor Capital Management Sells 282 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.71. 145,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,104. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

