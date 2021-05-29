Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.41. 18,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20.

