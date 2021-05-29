Condor Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

