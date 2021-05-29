Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

