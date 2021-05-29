MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 22,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in The Progressive by 18,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $99.08 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

