Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $329.60 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

