Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,975 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

